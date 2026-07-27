The starter kit for your child’s first smartwatch

Verizon’s “Parenting in a Digital World” reports that parents now prefer introducing smartwatches to help children build responsible tech habits.

Parents are asking a different question than they did just a few years ago. Instead of wondering when a child is ready for a smartphone, many are seeking a way to introduce connected technology without immediately handing over a full smartphone with social media, unrestricted internet access and constant notifications.

As Verizon explains below, families aren't seeking more technology. They're seeking a way to help children gradually build the skills they'll eventually need to use it responsibly.

For some families, a kid’s smartwatch can provide that middle ground. These devices emphasize communication and parent-managed features over social media and open internet access.

Ultimately, though, a child’s first connected device isn’t about the device itself. It’s about the habits children begin building from day one.

The first few days matter

The first few days with a smartwatch often shape how children will use it going forward. Spend that time practicing simple routines like making calls and sending messages.

Those early experiences establish that the watch is a communication tool first and foremost. They also help children build the habits of checking in, asking for help and staying connected as they become more independent.

Then, introduce location sharing

Location sharing often becomes less about the technology than about what children believe it represents. When families explain that it’s meant to help everyone reconnect if plans change—not to monitor every movement—children are more likely to think of it as a shared safety tool rather than a sign that they haven’t earned trust.

That conversation can evolve as children begin walking home from school, attending sleepovers or spending more time with friends.

Practice how they should use the watch in an emergency

Children often learn how to use technology before they learn how to respond in an emergency. Practicing what to do if they become separated from family, how to identify trusted adults and how to communicate clearly under stress helps prepare them long before those skills are needed.

Make the routine matter as much as the device does

A child’s first connected device also introduces new family routines. Setting expectations around family meals, homework and bedtime reinforces that technology has its place but doesn’t need to be part of every moment.

Children also notice what adults do. Parents who put their own devices away during family time model the habits they’re hoping to teach.

A first smartwatch can become a lesson in responsibility

Learning to use a connected device responsibly also means learning to care for it. Charging the watch, answering calls and texts, and keeping track of it are small responsibilities that reinforce a much bigger lesson: Technology comes with responsibilities as well as privileges.

Over time, those everyday habits help children build the digital responsibility they’ll need long after they transition to a smartphone.

This article was produced by Verizon's Parenting in a Digital World and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.