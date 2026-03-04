Spanish soccer team asks Madonna for shirt she wore at their stadium in 1990

The president of one of Spain's biggest soccer teams has reached out to Madonna in hopes of locating an article of clothing the star wore more than 35 years ago.

In July 1990, during her Blond Ambition tour, Madonna gave a concert at the stadium where the team, Celta Vigo, plays. Onstage that night, she wore one of the team's home jerseys. In her open letter to the Queen of Pop, team president Marián Mouriño Terrazo writes, "The photograph of you wearing our shirt has become a myth and is now part of our history which is written often beyond the limits of the football pitch."

She goes on to write that the team is holding "on to the hope of finding the garment you once wore," because it's "a symbol of part of the emotional heritage of our club and what it stands for."

Terrazo notes that since Madonna wore the shirt, "We came to better understand what you stood for back then: questioning established norms and standing up to those who try to tell you what you can or cannot do. At our club we recognise ourselves in this line of thought."

Terrazo goes on to say that on Friday the team plans to send Madonna "a gesture of affection" from the stadium before Celta plays Real Madrid. This "gesture," she notes, is being sent "with the intention of asking you just one simple question: Do you have it?"

The note ends with Terrazo asking Madonna to DM her if she knows where the shirt is, or if she'd like to help the team locate it.

