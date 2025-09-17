Songs for a new baby: Charles Kelley and wife welcome second son

Charles & Cassie Kelley (Jason Kempin/NBC)
By Andrea Dresdale and Stephen Hubbard
Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie Kelley, are now the proud parents of two boys.

"Our little miracle Archer Lancaster Kelley arrived at 11:14 am on Sept. 16 and we are absolutely in love," Charles told People. "We are so thankful to get to be his mom and dad, and to share the joy with his big brother, Ward, who is over the moon!"

Archer arrived weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces and joins his 9-year-old brother, Ward Kelley.
Charles and Cassie revealed they were expecting their second child on social media in March.

Charles has a bit of time off, but he does have to be back at work Sept. 26 when he plays Youngstown, Ohio, with John Mayer in support of his album Songs for a New Moon, featuring his hit "Can't Lose You."

Sept. 26 is also when Charles' band Lady A releases their new Christmas album, On This Winter's Night (Volume 2).

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!