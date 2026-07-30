Songs by Sheryl Crow, Luther Vandross, Noah Kahan make Barack Obama's summer playlist

Former U.S. President Barack Obama at the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama has released his annual summer playlist, and as usual, it's an eclectic mix of musical genres and eras.

Among Obama's picks are Luther Vandross' "Anyone Who Had a Heart," Sheryl Crow's "The Book" and The Police's "Message in a Bottle." Also on the list: "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan; "Heart of Gold" by Neil Young; David Bowie's "Modern Love"; "Revolution" by The Beatles; "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye; and "Can't Hide Love" by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Among the more recent tracks on Obama's list are Noah Kahan's "Doors"; "Where Is My Husband!" by RAYE; "Charlie Brown" by Coldplay; and "Rubber Band Man," a song Hozier recently released as a collaboration with Mumford & Sons.

Obama also included "Song of Good Hope" by the late Glen Hansard, the Irish musician, actor and Oscar winner who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday. Obama wrote that he and wife Michelle Obama love that particular song, adding, "Our hearts go out to his family."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.