'Something' that makes Miley 'Beautiful'? Salmon sperm

Talk about going to extremes for Something Beautiful: Miley Cyrus has hopped on the latest crazy-sounding beauty bandwagon.

People reports that during a surprise performance at New York City's Carlyle Hotel on June 2, Miley revealed that she's tried "that salmon sperm." Salmon sperm facials have been touted by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and the Kardashians. Supposedly, the ingredient improves skin hydration and texture and minimizes wrinkles, but the treatment hasn't been approved by the FDA.

According to People, Miley said, "[It] tastes strange, but my skin looks good." She then clarified, "I didn't mean to drink it. It's just like a whole mask."

She joked, "I never met the salmon. It came pre-packaged. I don't even know if it is what it says it is. I don't know, but I do feel like my skin's looking good."

At the hotel, Miley sang two songs from her new album, Something Beautiful — "More to Lose" and "Easy Lover" — as well as "Flowers."

In other Miley news, she's going to do a record signing and performance on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET at New York City's Rough Trade Below record store.

