So A Sloth Goes To The Florida Aquarium...

Dove Daily Update One of the cutest residents at the Florida Aquarium - Animal Ambassador the Apaporis sloth
By Ann Kelly

Yes, I said sloth. At the Florida Aquarium, they are all about education, marine conservation and immersive exhibits! Animal Ambassador Apaporis made the trip over to our offices from the Aquarium, with a little help from Tony Rokita, the Florida Aquarium’s Senior VP of Community Engagement and Social Responsibility and Maddie Davidoff, Biologist II on the Animal Ambassador Team. We had a great time talking about what a cool place the Aquarium is to hang out at this summer and all year long, and their award-winning education programs.

I did make it over for a visit of my own, and had such a good time, and took the Wild Dolphin Encounter Cruise and had a cool view of the Port of Tampa, and quality time inside where it was so nice and cool! It’s fun to play tourist in your own town and show friends and family around, and really makes me appreciate what a gem we have. Now everyone else knows that, since just in time for their 30th Anniversary Celebration, they’re been named one of the Top 10 Aquariums In The Country by USA Today’s 2025 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards at #8!

Dove Daily Update My favorite view at the Florida Aquarium in front of the big tank! (Ann Kelly WDUV)

Enjoy a summer full of fun at the Florida Aquarium and catch all the encounters and more when you click here.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!