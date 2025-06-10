So A Sloth Goes To The Florida Aquarium...

Yes, I said sloth. At the Florida Aquarium, they are all about education, marine conservation and immersive exhibits! Animal Ambassador Apaporis made the trip over to our offices from the Aquarium, with a little help from Tony Rokita, the Florida Aquarium’s Senior VP of Community Engagement and Social Responsibility and Maddie Davidoff, Biologist II on the Animal Ambassador Team. We had a great time talking about what a cool place the Aquarium is to hang out at this summer and all year long, and their award-winning education programs.

I did make it over for a visit of my own, and had such a good time, and took the Wild Dolphin Encounter Cruise and had a cool view of the Port of Tampa, and quality time inside where it was so nice and cool! It’s fun to play tourist in your own town and show friends and family around, and really makes me appreciate what a gem we have. Now everyone else knows that, since just in time for their 30th Anniversary Celebration, they’re been named one of the Top 10 Aquariums In The Country by USA Today’s 2025 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards at #8!

Dove Daily Update My favorite view at the Florida Aquarium in front of the big tank! (Ann Kelly WDUV)

Enjoy a summer full of fun at the Florida Aquarium and catch all the encounters and more when you click here.

