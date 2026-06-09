Sienna Spiro's giving fans the house tour with new North American dates

Forget about the house tour: Sienna Spiro is giving fans the My House Tour.

That's the name of the British singer's upcoming North American headlining tour, which will start Oct. 13 in Nashville and is set to wrap up Nov. 10 in Los Angeles. Presales start June 16 at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public June 18 at 10 a.m. local time on Sienna's website.

The tour comes in support of Sienna's new album, Visitor, which is out July 3. The "Die on This Hill" singer says in a statement, "I truly can't wait for this tour. This is the biggest I've ever done and we're going to perform in places I've never been before! I'm so excited to see you all and sing the songs from Visitor with you."

Sienna is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange in North America: Tickets purchased will be nontransferable and can only be sold on Ticketmaster's site at face value. Even in states that prevent resale restrictions, like New York and Illinois, Ticketmaster will still keep the resale prices at face value.

Prior to her tour, Sienna will be playing a run of festival shows starting Aug. 1 with Lollapalooza in Chicago. She'll also appear at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island; Outside Lands in San Francisco; All Things Go in both New York and Maryland; and Austin City Limits in Texas.

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