Shining like they're born to be: 'Golden' wins best original song at Golden Globes 2026

EJAE, winner of the Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for 'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters,' at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

A Golden Globe went, fittingly, to "Golden" on Sunday night.

The #1 hit from KPop Demon Hunters was named best original song, beating nominees including Miley Cyrus for "We Dream As One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash. While accepting the award, EJAE, who co-wrote the song and provides the singing voice of Rumi in the smash Netflix film, reflected on how perserverance through her early career disappointments led to her success.

EJAE recalled spending a decade training to become a K-pop idol, only to told her voice wasn't "good enough." "I was rejected and disappointed ... and so I leaned on songs and music to get through it, so now I'm here as a singer and a songwriter," she said proudly.

"It's a dream come true to be part of a song that is helping other girls other boys and everyone from all ages to get through their hardships and to accept themselves," she continued. "So thank you Golden Globes for accepting my voice and our voice."

Becoming emotional, she concluded by quoting one of the lines from "Golden."

"I just wanna say this award goes to people who've had their doors closed at them, and that I can confidently say rejection is redirection," she said. "So never give up. And y'know, it's never too late to shine like you were born to be."

"Golden" and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack are also nominated for five Grammy Awards.

