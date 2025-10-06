She's done enough: Mariah Carey's new album earns her new chart milestones

Mariah Carey's new album Here For It All has allowed her to add even more milestones to her already impressive collection of chart records.

Here For It All, Mimi's first collection of new music in seven years, debuts at #7. It's her 19th top-10 album, making her the third woman ever to have at least one new top 10 in the '90s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, following Madonna and Shania Twain.

Plus, Mariah now ranks third among women when it comes to top-10 albums: Only Barbra Streisand and Madonna have more, with 34 and 23, respectively.

To promote the new album, Mariah did all the things, including an in-store signing at a record store in her old stomping grounds of Long Island, New York; appearances on The Tonight Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show and Live with Kelly and Mark; a sit-down with Apple Music and a bunch of online content.

Later this month, Mariah will perform in Asia and the Philippines, and in November, she'll kick off her Las Vegas Christmas residency.

