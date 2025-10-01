She's 'Alive': Céline Dion is the face of Charlotte Tilbury's new holiday campaign

When Céline Dion staged her big comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, her makeup was done by Sofia Tilbury, niece of makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury. Now Céline is starring in Charlotte's new holiday campaign.

"Darlings, I'm THRILLED to reveal the LEGENDARY + ICONIC @celinedion as the STAR of my NEW! HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN!" Charlotte wrote on Instagram, alongside the ad that features Celine. "This year is all about STAR CONFIDENCE - and who better to embody it?!"

In the ad, Céline dances beneath a giant disco ball while clutching a bottle of the new Charlotte Tilbury scent, Star Confidence. It's set to a remix of Celine's 2022 song "I'm Alive."



"Céline is the definition of an INTERNATIONAL ICON - her story of perseverance, authenticity + self-belief inspires us all!" Charlotte adds.

Céline says in a statement to WWD, "I've always believed music and beauty can uplift and inspire confidence. Having my song 'I'm Alive' as the soundtrack felt like a true celebration of resilience and joy."

Charlotte tells WWD, "When she made her spectacular return to the global stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics – looking radiant and out of this world in a full face of Charlotte Tilbury – I knew exactly who I wanted to bring my holiday 2025 campaign to life."

She adds that Céline, who lives with stiff-person syndrome, is a "woman of extraordinary strength, humor, and heart whose voice and story have touched millions.”

“The way she has turned challenges into power is beyond moving. She embodies everything I believe in – resilience, determination and the power to transform lives. She is a true inspiration.”

