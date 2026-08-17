Sheryl Crow's winding road leads her to Disney's new 'Cars' animated series

Twenty years ago, Sheryl Crow contributed the song "Real Gone" to the animated Pixar film Cars. So it's no surprise that she's returning for the new animated series based on the franchise.

On Saturday night, Sheryl appeared at Disney's biennial D23 fan event to debut a new song called "Built to Last," which is the theme song for the upcoming Disney Jr. series Cars: Lightning Racers. She also performed "Real Gone" during the appearance.

But Sheryl's involvement doesn't end with the theme song. She also wrote 10 additional songs for the series, which debuts on Disney Jr. and streams on Disney+ in 2027. Many of the Cars cast members are reprising their roles for the series, including Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen, Larry the Cable Guy as Mater, Bonnie Hunt as Sally and Tony Shalhoub as Luigi.

Sheryl's new album Pick You Up is coming out Oct. 9.

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