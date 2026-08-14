Sheryl Crow is coming to 'Pick You Up' in October

Sheryl Crow's new album may be the perfect pick-me-up.

She'll release her 12th album, Pick You Up, on Oct. 9. It's now available to preorder. The first single, "Freedom Bus," features singer/songwriter Jesse Welles and is out now.

“I do not take freedom lightly because our freedom has been paid for in the lives of others throughout history and that is something I wish we could all remember when we are interacting with each other," Sheryl says of the new song.

"Our dialogue and ability to disagree must reflect what has been paid for in the blood, sweat, and tears of those who fought for every man and woman to be created equal and to enjoy the rights that our constitution has allowed each of us.”

In the song, she sings, "Whoever said freedom was free?/ There ain't no freedom without history/ and folks who died for you and me /So don't be an a******, let everyone be."

As for the album, she says the seven new songs are "a commentary on being human and wanting connection.” She adds, "My wish is that whoever hears these songs feels the hope I feel when I sing them! I hope these songs feel like a soothing moisturizer on our chapped hearts."

"We are all going through so much in our humanity right now that being awake can feel like trudging through a burning desert. But we are never alone. And there is beauty everywhere. We just have to keep our eyes open.”

As previously reported, Sheryl will perform on Good Morning America on Aug. 28.

Here's the track list for Pick You Up:

"Freight Train"

"Perfect"

"Pick You Up"

"Flat Earth"

"I've Got Your Number"

"Heaven Help Us"

"Freedom Bus" (feat. Jesse Welles)

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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