She'll be there: Mariah Carey to perform at charity concert in the Amazon rainforest

Mariah Carey has performed on stages all over the world, but on Sept. 17 she'll be singing a very unusual place: the Amazon rainforest.

Mariah is part of a concert called Amazônia Live – Today and Always, which is set to take place atop a floating stage on the Guamá River in Belém, Brazil, a city known as the "gateway to the Amazon."

The concert, produced by the team behind the Rock in Rio concerts, is designed to raise awareness about how important it is to preserve the rainforest. For one thing, according to the organizers, it's an important step in reducing carbon emissions. A documentary will capture the event, as well.

The event will take place a week before Mariah releases her new album, Here For It All.

