Shania Twain missed Taylor Swift’s wedding because of Harry Styles

Shania Twain performs during an intimate show for fans at The Shacklewell Arms on June 6, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for ABA)

Shania Twain missed Taylor Swift’s wedding and it’s all Harry Styles’ fault.

Shania tells Canada's eTalk that opening for Harry — who coincidentally happens to be Taylor's ex-boyfriend — prevented her from attending Taylor and Travis Kelce's nuptials at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

“Taylor Swift invited me to her wedding,” Shania said. “I couldn’t go because I was already committed to Harry’s shows. So that’s why I say that, it’s just kind of funny that that happened that way.”

She was opening for Harry during his record-breaking Together, Together shows at London’s Wembley Stadium that weekend.

Shania said she would have “done anything to be at Taylor’s wedding ... that would have been really lovely for me to be there.”

“But I was with Harry, so that’s why I’m saying if Harry ever gets married and he wants me at his wedding ... he’s going to have to ask me more in advance,” she joked.

Harry is reportedly engaged to Zoe Kravitz.

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