Shaboozey crashes California couple's wedding photo

Imagine you're taking wedding photos by a river when Shaboozey floats by.

That's what happened to a California couple taking photos on their big day in Mammoth Lakes, California.

In a video shared on Monday by Southern California wedding planner K. Rose Events, a couple -- who have chosen to stay anonymous -- was taking photos when they were interrupted by the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer as he floated on a tube behind them.

Shaboozey was accompanied by a group of other bystanders on floaties, drifting behind him.

"POV: you're getting married on the Owens River in Mammoth… and SHABOOZEY floats by," the caption for the video began. "Not a styled shoot. Not a setup. This actually happened."

The caption continued, "Mid-ceremony in Mammoth Lakes, CA — vows under the Sierra peaks, granite + sage as far as you can see — and Shaboozey makes a cameo coming down the river. The bride’s face says it all. The groom couldn’t stop laughing. Even I lost it for a second."

According to Shaboozey, who commented on the post, he was participating in The Woolly Run, a trip for those who enjoy motorsports and the outdoors. According to its website, his group spent a night camping in the Alabama Hills located in the Sierra Nevada mountains, and spent three nights at a campsite along the Owens River in Mammoth.

Shaboozey commented on the post, "CONGRATULATIONS! From Shabozzey and @thewoollyrun!!"

Woolly Run also commented, "We know how to crash a wedding."

Shaboozey recently released his new album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, on July 31. It features Jamie Foxx, Gunna, Leon Bridges, Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, Orville Peck and Sam Elliott.

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