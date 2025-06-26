Severe Weather Damage

By Ann Kelly

Last night was a pretty intense night for many residents of Pinellas County. At my house it was marble-sized hail that woke me up, but it was much worse just a few miles away.

A lot of damage from that suspected tornado was in the Ranchero Village and Bay Ranch Manufactured Home on the 7000 Block of Ulmerton Road, near Belcher.

It’s the time of the year when we have to be extra careful with storms that pop up fast. With help from our partners at Fox 13 Tampa, we’ll give you the latest weather conditions, and updates. Make sure you have the Dove app on all your devices and stay safe from all the storms. 

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

