Set sail for yacht rock festival with Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross and more

It's really not such a long way to go to make it to the border of Mexico — and once you're there, you can enjoy a concert by Christopher Cross and his yacht rock cohort.

Sunset Fest Cabo, taking place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from Oct. 24 through Oct. 26, is being described as a "three-day celebration of yacht rock, ocean breezes and luxury lifestyle." In addition to Christopher Cross, the festival will feature performances from Kenny Loggins, Rick Springfield, Alan Parsons, Ambrosia and Pablo Cruise.

Plus, Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass — the guy who wrote and sang "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" — is on the bill, along with Walter Egan of "Magnet and Steel" fame and John Ford Coley of England Dan & John Ford Coley. More acts are still to be announced.

On top of the music, the festival includes food and beverage experiences, parties, the usual resort activities at a variety of hotels and even a VIP yacht club experience. Tickets are on sale now at sunsetfestcabo.com.

