Selena Gomez's mother-in-law victim of burglary in LA

Benny Blanco and mom Sandra Beth Levin pose backstage at the new play "The Picture of Dorian Gray" on Broadway at The Music Box Theatre on April 19, 2025 in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
By Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez's mother-in-law was the victim of a burglary in Los Angeles Monday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 9:15 p.m. Monday of a burglary in progress; a resident was home at the time. The caller stated that three men broke a sliding glass door, ransacked the home and took property. The suspects had left by the time officers arrived.

ABC News has learned that the resident, which property records show is Sandra Levin, the mother of Selena's husband, Benny Blanco, hid in the upstairs bathroom while she called the police. It's not know what was taken; there were no injuries. Neighbors told KABC-TV that the home had previously been targeted and there had been burglaries in the area recently.

ABC Audio has reached out to Benny's rep.

