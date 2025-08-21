Selena Gomez's latest beauty collab is with ... a Mexican seasoning?

Selena Gomez is leaning into her Mexican heritage with the latest drop from her Rare Beauty line.

She's got a new collection inspired by Tajín, a Mexican spice mix that includes lime, chili peppers and salt, and is reddish in color. The color inspired the new Rare Beauty X Tajín Cheek and Lip set, which is packaged in a green, white and red box, matching the color of the spice blend's bottle.

"Growing up, my dad, my family would put Tajín on everything," Selena says in an Instagram video. "It just brings me back to that time when I was younger, and, you know, how you can use it in different ways: in drinks and fruit and all those things."

She adds in another post, "[I] still use it on everything, so one could say this collab has been years in the making."

The new shades of Chamoy — deep red brown — and Clásico, which is terracotta with copper and gold shimmer, are available for a limited time at Sephora, Sephora Mexico and RareBeauty.com.

Selena also looked toward childhood Mexican flavors for her recent collab with Oreo: She created a cookie inspired by the Mexican cinnamon drink horchata.

