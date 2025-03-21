Selena Gomez thanks fans, collaborators and Benny Blanco as new album 'I Said I Love You First' arrives

Selena Gomez has a lot to be thankful for: I Said I Love You First, her album with Benny Blanco, is out now.

The singer and actress offered her gratitude to every single person who contributed to the album on Instagram, listing all their handles. In the process, she also revealed that Charli XCX is a collaborator on the project, as well as indie rock band The Marias. It's not clear which songs they contributed to.

"thank you for helping me communicate my deepest, truest self into art. I am forever grateful for your trust in creating something so special together," she wrote. She added, "benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever. Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me."

Selena concluded, "And finally, thank you to my amazing fans who have grown up with me and cheered me on through every chapter of this story. I hope you love these songs like I do and they help you along your own journey. Thank you for being a part of mine, it truly means the world to me."

A video for one of the album's songs, "Younger and Hotter Than Me," is out now. It depicts Selena living on the grounds of a TV or movie studio, showing up for work and looking wistfully at the younger actors on the set, including an emotional child actress she encounters in the bathroom who's dressed like a princess. In the mournful ballad, she sings, "We aren't getting any younger/ But your girlfriends seem to."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.