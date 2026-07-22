Selena Gomez thanks fans for making her 'the happiest girlie in the world'

Selena Gomez turned 34 on Wednesday, and she took to Instagram to thank fans for their well-wishes.

Alongside a photo of herself blowing out a candle on what looks like a tiramisu in a giant goblet, she wrote, "First, I have to thank you each of you immensely for your support, kindness and all the bday wishes. Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world."

She added that her "heart is so full today" because she was also marking the sixth anniversary of her Rare Impact Fund, which works to increase young people's access to mental health resources. "Thank you for believing in this work and for being part of this journey," she wrote.

People magazine noted that Selena's photo was taken in Bologna, Italy, where she's been enjoying a birthday vacation. Her husband, Benny Blanco, wrote in the comments, "i love you."

He added, "hey i’m looking at u in life right now baby." And then he wrote, "wait … i took this pic."

Selena has been in London filming Only Murders in the Building. Benny posted a TikTok about a week ago revealing that he was taking an ocean liner across the Atlantic to visit her, because he's scared of flying. A few days later, Selena posted photos of their reunion.

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