Selena Gomez reveals track list for 'I Said I Love You First'

Petra Collins
By Andrea Dresdale

It seems as though Selena Gomez can't stop singing in Spanish.

It's not a language she's fluent in, but Selena sang in Spanish in the film Emilia Pérez and on her most recent music release, the 2021 EP Revelación. She's just revealed the track listing for I Said I Love You First, her upcoming album with Benny Blanco, and one of the song titles is "Ojos Tristes" — Spanish for "Sad Eyes."

The track list doesn't show any guest artists, even though Gracie Abrams is featured on the song "Call Me When You Break Up." And the song "Talk," which Selena teased on Instagram, isn't part of the track list, although it is featured in the new ad for the Apple iPhone 16e.

The album, due out March 21, is available for preorder. Here's the track list:


"I Said I Love You First"
"Younger and Hotter Than Me"
"Call Me When You Break Up"
"Ojos Tristes"
"Don't Wanna Cry"
"Sunset Blvd."
"Cowboy"
"Bluest Flame"
"How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten"
"Do You Wanna Be Perfect"
"You Said You Were Sorry"
"I Can't Get Enough"
"Don't Take It Personally"
"Scared of Loving You"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!