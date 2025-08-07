Selena Gomez reveals which classic hit Taylor Swift previewed for her before release

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for a long time. How long? Long enough that Selena got to hear her 2008 song "Love Story" before it was even released.

On the podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, Selena talked about how she and Taylor first became besties when she was dating Nick Jonas and Taylor was dating Joe Jonas. Those relationships didn't last, but their friendship did and, Selena notes, "all the ups and downs that came after."

Selena told Jake, "I believe 'Love Story' was the first song she had ever played me and it wasn't released yet. ... It was in a hotel room and I remember it vividly."

"It was one of those songs I instantly heard and thought, 'This is one of the most beautiful songs ever,'" she added. "It was so sweet. She was like, 'OK, I just want to play you this song ... I dunno, it's gonna be the first single, I think?'"

As for her own music career, Selena said that, like fellow former Disney star Miley Cyrus, she's not interested in touring.

"There became a point on tour for me where I noticed that every single person around me, I was paying. So [it] ... sometimes felt very transactional," she explained. She added, "Touring is very lonely."

She mused, "I wonder if there's maybe a new way of touring that I could do? ... Because the greatest gift is being able to share your music with all of those people in the room with you."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.