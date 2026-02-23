See Chappell Roan's 'unexpected' new M•A•C Cosmetics ad

After being announced as a global ambassador for M·A·C Cosmetics in 2025, Chappell Roan is now starring in the brand's new ad campaign celebrating its launch at Sephora on March 2.

In the campaign, which also features influencer and model Quenlin Blackwell and model Gabbriette, Chappell is shown with a mostly bare face, and then with a full face of makeup. However, her look is somewhat tame compared to her over-the-top onstage looks.

Chappell's makeup artist, Andrew Dahling, says in a statement that Chappell's look was inspired by the '90s, calling it "an homage to an era of glamour that has lived on forever."

He added, "It's a bit unexpected for Chappell Roan, as we often use an array of color, but ... we wanted to create a look that honored M·A·C's legacy as a brand, by and for everyone."

If you're interested, Chappell's look was created with M·A·C lip pencils in Auburn and Stripdown and Silky Matte Lipsticks in Marrakesh and Taupe on the lips, and Matte Liquid Colour in Brule and Stone and Stack Mascara on the eyes.

