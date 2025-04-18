Savage Garden's Darren Hayes reveals he 'snapped his jawbone in half' after fainting

Darren Hayes of Savage Garden, the Australian duo who scored the late-'90s #1 hits "Truly Madly Deeply" and "I Knew I Loved You," has updated fans on a terrible accident he suffered last month.

On Instagram, Hayes wrote that on March 17, he fainted while getting out of bed and collapsed and lost consciousness three times in all. "The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in my left side of my head and with 9 teeth shattered," he writes.

Hayes, who writes that he's now gone through a "lengthy recovery," says he was rushed to the ER in Santa Monica, California and underwent emergency reconstructive surgery on March 21. Doctors inserted a titanium brace in his jaw to reconnect the bones and then wired his mouth shut for eight weeks so he could heal.

Hayes adds that doctors still haven't figured out why he fainted; he says he'd been having fainting spells and lightheadedness "for a period" before the spell that put him in the hospital.

"I just wanted my fans to know why I’ll be out of action for quite some time," he concludes. "After my jaw heals it’s a long road to rehabbing my jaw function and then of course replacing my shattered teeth. I love you folks. I’m so grateful to be alive and every day I’m getting stronger ... I am a survivor."

He also posted a photo of his bruised, healing face as well as an X-ray showing the brace inserted into his jaw.

In addition to "Truly Madly Deeply" and "I Knew I Loved You," Savage Garden also had hits with "I Want You" and "To the Moon and Back."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.