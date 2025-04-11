Saturday's Record Store Day brings vinyl from Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, Sting, Elton John & more

Exclusive vinyl from Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, Elton John, Sting and Sam Smith will be available April 12 for the 2025 edition of Record Store Day.

Taylor's offering a 7-inch single version of her Post Malone collaboration "Fortnight," with a remix of the song on the flip side. Posty himself is releasing Post Malone Tribute to Nirvana, the audio of a livestream he did in April 2020. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to MusiCares' Addiction Recovery/Mental Health Division.

Taylor's pal Gracie is putting out Live from Radio City Music Hall, a two-LP set with 22 tracks, including her current hit, "That's So True."

Elton is releasing Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper, from a six-show residency he did at the London venue in 1977 with percussionist Ray Cooper.

Sam has The BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, a two-LP live album they recorded in 2024 with a full orchestra. It features their hits "I'm Not the Only One," "Stay With Me" and "Too Good at Goodbyes," and the standards "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "My Funny Valentine."

And Sting has Sting 3.0 Live, a two-LP set of his biggest hits recorded live on the recent tour he did with his new power trio. Songs include "Fields of Gold," "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne" and "Message in a Bottle."

"The band is essentially a live band, and so I want to put it out on record so you can hear exactly what we're doing as a three-piece band," the former Police frontman tells ABC Audio.

He jokes, "You know, I have some experience with three-piece bands, as you may know, so this is just an extension of that. ... It's very clear, it's very precise and fun."

