Sarah McLachlan returns with new album, 'Better Broken,' in September

Sarah McLachlan is back. The Canadian star is releasing her first non-Christmas album in 11 years, Better Broken, on Sept. 19. You can listen to the title track, and watch its music video, now.

In a statement, Sarah says, "A lot of the lyrics on this record came from thinking about the world right now and asking, ‘How do we move through this landscape? How do we keep our heads above water when it feels like so much is falling apart?’”

“I don’t know if I have any answers, but channeling all that angst and uncertainty into the music has been so cathartic," she says. "I hope that this record provides people with some relief and release -- but in the end I just want them to take whatever they need from it, and make the songs part of their own story.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone about why it took her 11 years to make a new album, Sarah explains, "Just life happened. I'm the principal fundraiser for the Sarah McLachlan School of Music [in Vancouver]. I was raising two teenagers." Speaking of those teenagers, one song on the record, "Gravity," is about her relationship with her older daughter.

While she's planning to tour behind the album, Sarah tells Rolling Stone that reviving Lilith Fair isn't something she's interested in.

"I'm too old. I think something like that could happen, and one might argue needs to happen," she says. "But if it were to, it should be someone young spearheading it who'd let it be something different. I don't know different how. I'd be happy to be part of it, but I don't have the energy."

Here's the track listing for Better Broken:

"Better Broken"

"Gravity"

"The Last to Go"

"Only Way Out Is Through"

"Reminds Me" (feat. Katie Gavin)

"One in a Long Line"

"Only Human"

"Long Road Home"

"Rise"

"Wilderness"

"If This Is the End..."

