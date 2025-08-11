Sarah McLachlan releases new single, 'Gravity'; Lilith Fair doc to premiere at New York Film Festival

Following the release of the title track, Sarah McLachlan has now shared another single from her upcoming album, Better Broken.

"Gravity" is the first song Sarah recorded for the album, and it's about her relationship with her oldest daughter. Sarah reveals in a statement that "for a long time, my daughter and I had a very combative and fraught relationship, and what I came to realize is that so much of what I perceived as obstinance or rage was actually masking a ton of anxiety on her part."

After going to counseling together, Sarah shares, "I learned that she felt so alone and unvalidated by me — which was devastating to hear, but it led us both to change the way we communicate with each other. I wrote ‘Gravity’ as a way of saying to her, ‘I’ve always loved you and want the best for you, and you’re perfect the way you are.’”

Better Broken will be released Sept. 19. Meanwhile, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, a new documentary telling the story of the all-female '90s musical festival that Sarah founded, will have its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. It will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. on Sept. 21.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.