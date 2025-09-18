Sarah McLachlan announces Better Broken Tour for November

Sarah McLachlan's new album, Better Broken, arrives on Friday, and she's just announced a tour of the same name.

The tour kicks off Nov. 16 in Washington, D.C., and is set to wrap up Nov. 29 in LA. She'll also play Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle and San Francisco during the U.S. trek.

Presales start Sept. 23 via Citi and Verizon. The general sale begins Sept. 26.

Sarah appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday morning; she'll be on Live with Kelly and Mark and Nightline on Friday. On Sunday, Hulu premieres Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, the documentary about the pioneering all-female music festival Sarah co-founded in the '90s. It features appearances from Sheryl Crow, Jewel, Paula Cole and many other festival participants.

