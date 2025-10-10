Sara Bareilles says new album explores her journey with grief

Sara Bareilles performs onstage at the 'Come See Me in the Good Light' premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Sara Bareilles has new music coming.

The singer, and recent newlywed, told The Unfolding Podcast Presented by The Loveland Foundation that her new album is due out early next year.

She says her grief and mental health journey inspired the new songs and that it’s “the first music that I have written since the pandemic.”

"It's been a lot of processing of loss of friendship and loss of that chosen family," she says, referencing the death of one of her best friends in 2020, as well as the loss of her friend Gavin Creel to cancer in 2024.

Sara adds the album is also about “grieving the world, grieving the way it feels to be an American, grieving the way it feels to be a woman in the world, grieving just so much to observe and have big feelings about.”

“So I thankfully have this outlet and my hope is that there will be some comfort and solace offered to other people because I sort of put it all into the record,” she says.

On Tuesday Sara revealed that she and her longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Tippett, got married.

