Sara Bareilles documentary 'Good Grief' hits theaters Sept. 2

After premiering at the Tribeca Festival in New York City a few months ago, the movie Sara Bareilles: Good Grief will arrive in theaters nationwide this fall.

The documentary, which follows Sara as she records her new album of the same name, will open in roughly 40 cities on Sept. 2. As previously reported, the film's executive producers include Pink, author Glennon Doyle and Olympian Abby Wambach. Tickets go on sale Aug 20; you can preregister on Sara's website.

Sara's first new album in seven years, Good Grief, due Aug. 28, reflects a period in her life during which two of her close friends passed away and she went through a difficult fertility journey. However, the movie is mostly about showing the power that music has to heal and bring people together.

On Instagram, she wrote, "The film is an intimate observation of the making of what has turned out to be my most vulnerable and personal project to date, and I'm so proud to share it. We made a film that feels like a sister piece to the album, something that makes the music richer and deeper."

She adds that fans who are coming to see her on her upcoming Good Grief tour should also see the movie because, she wrote, "I really believe that seeing this movie in a theater with friends, loved ones, and fellow fans will enrich your experience." And if you're not coming to the tour, she still believes that seeing it will make "the album come more alive for you."

"We held nothing back, and I'm so proud of the honesty, art, confessions, and connections that live inside this film," she concludes. "It has ultimately made me feel closer to my fans, my friends, and myself. I hope you will grab a friend and a small box of tissues and make a night of it on September 2nd!"

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