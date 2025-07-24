Sam Smith releases new single, announces 12-night residency in intimate Brooklyn venue

Sam Smith has a new song — and is planning new shows, as well.

The award-winning singer has released their new single, "To Be Free," along with a video filmed at Warsaw, a small venue in Brooklyn, New York. Sam has also announced that they will be doing a 12-night residency at Warsaw, which holds about 1,000 people. The residency will run from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31.

A presale for the residency, dubbed To Be Free: New York City, starts July 29 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit samsmith.world/ToBeFreeNYC for full details.

In a statement, Sam says of "To Be Free," "I wrote it five years ago while writing my last album Gloria and then parked it because I knew it was not a song for that album. It was created during a time in my life where I became free within myself."

They add, "I've continued to turn to this song in happy moments, sad moments, lonely moments and angry moments. It’s become my sister, my family member and ultimately calms me. Now, I’m ready to let it go and hopefully it can do the same for someone else.”

