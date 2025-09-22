From Sad To Spectacular

Hannah Hockman, Beach Theatre owner and Director, is a force of nature who looks like a Disney princess. But thanks to Hannah, her family and a lot of loyal volunteers, the beloved Beach Theatre is back with a big night tonight.

The doors will open at 6:30, for the 7 pm screening of the documentary “A New Wave: The Revival of The Beach Theatre.” It’s an original short film by Lunar Speedboat Productions and tell the story of how the beloved Beach Theatre came back to life.

Dove Daily Update Hannah takes look inside before the magic of restoration

This is my favorite part since I love knowing what’s going on behind the scenes. After the screening Hannah and Manny Leto, Preserve the Burg Executive Director will do some Q & A with the audience.

All the beach businesses need $$$ love. Here’s a good start.

