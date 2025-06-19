Sabrina Carpenter thinks banning phones at concerts makes the experience 'so beautiful'

Sabrina Carpenter's been criticized for the sexual moments in her stage show, but as she says in her Rolling Stone cover story, that's just because those are the ones that fan "post every night and comment on." But what if those fans didn't have phones, and couldn't film her? That's something she's considering.

In an outtake from her Rolling Stone cover story, Sabrina says she likes the idea of banning phones at concerts, which is something that artists including Adele and Bob Dylan have done. "This will honestly p*** off my fans, but absolutely," she told Rolling Stone.

"Because I went to see Silk Sonic in Vegas, and they locked my phone. I've never had a better experience at a concert," she explains. "I genuinely felt like I was back in the '70s ... genuinely felt like I was there. Everyone's singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful."

“I’ve grown up in the age of people having iPhones at shows,” she added. “It unfortunately feels super normal to me. I can’t blame people for wanting to have memories. But depending on how long I want to be touring, and what age I am, girl, take those phones away."

She joked, "You cannot zoom in on my face. Right now, my skin is soft and supple ... Do not zoom in on me when I’m 80 years old up there.”

In another outtake, Sabrina says that her Short n' Sweet era may not be completely over. "If I feel like I want to wake up one day and make a 'Busy Woman' music video in two years, no one's telling me I can't," she said. "I'm in this weird zone right now where I just see the rules meaning less and less."

