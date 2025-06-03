Sabrina Carpenter billboards seemingly tease new song

ABC/John Argueta
By Andrea Dresdale

After Sabrina Carpenter posted a video teaser on her social media on Monday, fans noticed billboards popping up that seemingly contain lyrics for a new song.

The billboards, credited to SC Entertainment, feature the words "Hey Men," "Amen" and "I Swear They Choose Me I'm Not Choosing Them." Another billboard features the word "Manchild," leading fans to speculate that's the title of a new song.

Other fans point to the fact that Sabrina will be performing at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. Last year, right before she performed at Coachella, Sabrina released "Espresso." Fans speculate that this may be a similar rollout.

Stay tuned.

