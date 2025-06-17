Sabrina Carpenter denies 2024 photo shoot was inspired by 'Lolita'

Sabrina Carpenter has been fending off criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover, which shows her on all fours next to a man who's grabbing a handful of her hair. But now, she's also defending an image of herself from 2024.

A TikTok user reposted an image that had two photos side by side: one of Sabrina from her 2024 W magazine feature, which shows her lying in the grass in front of a sprinkler, and a similar image from the 1997 film Lolita. The movie is an adaptation of the notorious 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov, about a middle-aged man who becomes obsessed with a young girl. In the book, she's 12; in the film, she's 14.

"What the F is this?" asked the TikTok user, while captioning the video "gross" and labeling it, "Me after seeing sabrinas lolita photoshoot."

Someone noted in the comments, "huge chance that she’s never heard of the movie and this is the photographers [sic] fault."

Sabrina jumped into the comments, writing, "I've never seen this movie. it’s never been on my mood board and never would be."

