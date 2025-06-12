Sabrina Carpenter covers 'Rolling Stone,' talks new album, online criticism and more

Except for a pair of thigh-highs and a long blond wig, Sabrina Carpenter is nude on the cover of Rolling Stone — and inside, she bares her soul about her new album, online criticism and more.

Sabrina's new album, Man's Best Friend, will arrive Aug. 29, a year after her 2024 smash Short n' Sweet, which she's still touring behind. She tells Rolling Stone, "If I really wanted to, I could have stretched out Short n' Sweet much, much longer. But I'm at that point in my life where I'm like, 'Wait a second, there's no rules.' If I'm inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that."

Speaking of her tour, Sabrina hits back at the online hate she gets from her sexually suggestive stage show: "They're like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you've made popular. Clearly you love sex. You're obsessed with it."

Sabrina adds, “I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I truly feel like I’ve never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity. I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about every female artist that is making art right now.”

Sabrina's no stranger to online scrutiny: In 2020 she was cast as the villain in a rumored love triangle between Olivia Rodrigo and actor Joshua Bassett.

She tells Rolling Stone, "All I knew was that it wasn't going to stop me from doing what I loved, ever. ... Sometimes, it's about how you are able to be resilient. What that era taught me was to just trust myself."

As for her current love life, Sabrina says, "Am I doing the single thing right now? I’m doing the 25-year-old thing right now, whatever that means.”

