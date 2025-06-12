Sabrina Carpenter says making new album, 'Man's Best Friend,' was as easy as 'riding a bike'

Sabrina Carpenter fans probably didn't expect that they'd get a new album from the singer just a year after her world-beating release Short n' Sweet. But she surprised everyone on Wednesday by announcing that a brand-new LP, Man's Best Friend, will be out Aug. 29. And as it turns out, she surprised herself, too.

In a message to fans on her mailing list, Sabrina wrote, "I didn't plan on releasing a new record, however when inspiration strikes, i go to the studio, and when it doesn't, i still go to the studio. but luckily life was really happening to me and inspiration struck!"

Noting that she "tried not to overthink the process," Sabrina continues, "I felt so at ease making Man's Best Friend that i felt like it was a gift that shouldn't be taken for granted, as every inch came together so effortlessly."

In the past, Sabrina explains, "I'd bang my head to crack numerous codes." But, "This one felt like riding a bike!"

Sabrina further shares that she was inspired by Dolly Parton, Donna Summer and other artists she loved growing up — artists who, she notes, "put out a new record every year for a long time." And that, she said, "really eased my mind about putting something out when it feels right!"

While she can't guarantee that "this will be the norm for me," Sabrina concludes by saying, "i am endlessly grateful to you ... for your trust in me and i can't wait to share these stories with you!"

Man's Best Friend is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.