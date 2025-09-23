Sabrina Carpenter says she's felt both 'adored' and 'ridiculed' by men

If Sabrina Carpenter finds men to be exasperating, infuriating and lame — as she does in her songs "Manchild," "Tears" and "Nobody's Son" — why does she keep on dating them? As she tells Vogue Italia, she finds them amusing.

“I think they’re a really fun species to watch,” Sabrina tells the magazine. "In both a good and bad way. I feel really adored, inspired, and loved by some of them ... and really confused, attacked, and ridiculed by others.”

While she may have a love/hate relationship with men, Sabrina isn't as ambivalent about her fans. She tells Vogue, "The most important thing in the last 10 years of my life has been the people who have brought me to where I am now: the fans who have stuck by me through every moment, the good ones and the bad ones, with the songs they loved and didn't love."

"We're really growing together," she adds. "They're ready and available every day, and I love them deeply for that."

Sabrina is set to host and perform on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 18. Before that, on Oct. 4 and 11, she'll perform at the Austin City Limits festival in Texas. On Oct. 23, she'll kick off a new North American leg of her ongoing Short n' Sweet tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.