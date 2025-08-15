Sabrina Carpenter revives Taylor Swift's 'Secret Sessions' concept with 'Man's Best Friend' 'playdate'

Sabrina Carpenter is featured on Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, but it's possible she also got some inspiration from Taylor when it comes to promoting her new album, Man's Best Friend.

In the past Taylor would invite superfans to her home and play them her albums in advance; those special events were known as Secret Sessions. As part of the rollout for her new album, Sabrina has now done something similar.

Sabrina wrote on Instagram, "Last night was the first playdate for Man's Best Friend! I asked 26 of my beautiful LA fans to meet at a private location and then get on a bus to come meet me at the studio where i got to play the whole album for them."

"they were gracious enough to let me take their phones so they were totally present and respectful and amazing and it was genuinely one of my favorite nights in such a long time!" she continued. "The excitement i get to play this album top to bottom is really like no other record I’ve made x."

As part of her post, Sabrina included some video of the fans cheering and clapping when, ostensibly, she was through playing either the album or one of the songs.

Fans understood the reference. One wrote, "Secret sessions but make it sabrina." Another wrote, "close enough welcome back secret sessions!" And yet another commented, "Welcome back secret sessions."

Man's Best Friend, featuring the single "Manchild," is due Aug. 29. Taylor's album is out Oct. 3.

