Sabrina Carpenter — or at least her avatar — is playing 'Fortnite Festival Season 8'

Sabrina Carpenter has played many actual festivals in her career, but starting April 8 she'll be featured in one of the biggest virtual ones.

The "Espresso" singer is the featured artist in Fortnite Festival Season 8, which allows fans to "perform" artists' music virtually, as those artists, using a themed avatar. Hits like "Please Please Please," "Espresso," "Taste," "Feather," "Juno" and "Nonsense" are available within the game, either as part of the experience or for purchase in the Fortnite Shop.

As for the Sabrina avatars, they're available in a variety of different outfits, including a yellow bodysuit and a yellow babydoll dress, modeled on the ones she wore during her Short n' Sweet tour. There are also Sabrina-themed "Dance Emotes," which allow your avatar to perform choreography to "Taste" and "Please Please Please."

Other Sabrina-themed items available in the Fortnite shop include various guitars, a microphone and a lipstick-decorated purse. To find out how all this works, visit Fortnite.com.

