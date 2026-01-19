Sabrina Carpenter makes surprise cameo on 'SNL'

(L-R) Veronika Slowikowska as Jason, host Finn Wolfhard as Micha, musical guest A$AP Rocky, special guest Sabrina Carpenter as Tayson, and Chloe Fineman as Braylor during the "Snackhomiez" sketch on Saturday, January 17, 2026. (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Sabrina Carpenter made a surprise appearance on SNL over the weekend.

The singer, who previously hosted and performed on the show back in October, reprised her role in the "Snackhomiez" sketch along with host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky.

The sketch features a group of 12-year-old boys — played by Sabrina, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline and Veronika Slowikowska — doing a podcast where they rate their favorite snacks. Wolfhard appears on the pod as a 16-year-old Twitch streamer and A$AP appears as himself.

The episode marked A$AP's first time as musical guest on SNL, and he performed three songs from his new album, Don't Be Dumb.

