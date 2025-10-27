Sabrina Carpenter 'arrests' Oscar-winning actress at first of five NYC shows

At many Sabrina Carpenter concerts, before she performs the song "Juno," she pulls out a set of fuzzy pink handcuffs and "arrests" a celebrity in the audience for being too attractive. Kicking off a run of five sold-out shows in Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, Sabrina's New York City "arrestee" was an Oscar-winning actress.

Commenting on the attractiveness of the New York crowd, Sabrina zeroed in on a woman in the audience and said, "It should be a crime to be this gorgeous. What's your name?" The cameras then revealed it was Anne Hathaway in the audience.

"I mean, I just don't know what to do when I see a face in the crowd like this," Sabrina continued. "Where are you from?" Hathaway replied, "Genovia," referencing the fictional country in the movie The Princess Diaries whose throne her character, Mia, learns she is the heir to.

"Has anyone ever told you you look like a princess?" Sabrina asked, as the crowd screamed. "I'm in the presence of a princess -- I'm getting so flustered," she continued. "Can I arrest you for being the most perfect princess in the world?"

"This one's for Anne, everybody! My Juno girl!" Sabrina added before starting the song.

Also during the show, Sabrina gave fans the tour debut of "Go-Go Juice," one of the songs on her new album Man's Best Friend. It was selected during a surprise song segment, where she spins a bottle and performs the one of a handful of songs the bottle stops on.

Sabrina's run of Short n' Sweet shows continues at the Garden on Oct. 28, 29, 31 and Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.