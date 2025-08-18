Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren to perform on 2025 MTV VMAs

The first performers for the MTV VMAs have been announced.

Sabrina Carpenter and Alex Warren will take the stage at the event, airing live from New York's UBS Arena next month.

Alex is up for best new artist, best pop and song of the year for "Ordinary." Sabrina's up for eight Moon Persons, including video of the year for "Manchild," from her upcoming album Man's Best Friend. Last year, she won song of the year for "Espresso."

Other performers include Ricky Martin, who will receive the Latin Icon Award. It was 26 years ago when he became the first Latin artist to win for best pop video and took home five awards in all. Iconic hip-hop star Busta Rhymes will also perform and receive the Rock the Bells Visionary Award.

Lady Gaga is the leading nominee this year: She has 12 nods, thanks to her visuals for her Bruno Mars collaboration "Die With a Smile" and her own "Abracadabra." Fan voting is now open in 19 categories at vote.mtv.com.

LL COOL J will host the VMAs, which will air live coast-to-coast Sept. 7 on CBS and MTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will also stream on Paramount+.

