Sabrina Carpenter addresses 'Man's Best Friend' cover, says album was inspired by 'sad situation'

She's already discussed it in multiple interviews, but Sabrina Carpenter is again addressing the controversial cover image of her new album, Man's Best Friend.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Sabrina said one aspect of the image, which shows her on all fours next to a man who's grabbing a fistful of her hair, has been misinterpreted.
Sabrina also thinks that some who criticized the image — and her sexual content in general — are from "a generation that has either young children or they've raised children and they're just sort of looking at it from a different point in their life, sort of scolding [even though] they all had sex many times because they popped a lot of kids out."
Sabrina adds that the breakup that inspired the album was "a sad situation," but one that was "a lot less bitter than I intended or expected ... I don't want to be enemies with people that I loved. I loved them."
