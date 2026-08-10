Rod Stewart postpones Cincinnati show just hours before showtime due to 'minor medical procedure'

Rod Stewart performs during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance,at the Royal Albert Hall on November 8, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Just days after Rod Stewart postponed a Canadian concert due to travel issues, the rocker was forced to postpone another show due to health-related issues.

The "Maggie May" rocker was supposed to headline the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Sunday, but just hours before showtime, a social media post from the venue announced the show had been postponed.

"Due to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention, Rod Stewart’s performance tonight in Cincinnati has been postponed," the venue revealed. “Rescheduling is currently underway, with additional information to follow on Tuesday.”

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date," the post continued. "Rod is expected to make a quick recovery and looks forward to returning to Cincinnati.”

Stewart's next scheduled show is happening Tuesday in Cleveland. A complete list of dates can be found at RodStewart.com.

In other Rod Stewart news … the rocker is a grandfather once again. Stewart’s daughter Ruby Stewart announced the birth of her second child.

"We welcomed our little(big) Levi Rhodes Kalick at 6:58pm on 8/4/26 at 9lbs 20inches…," she announced on Instagram. "His name Levi means My Heart and his arrival has grown our hearts to 10 times the size…"

Ruby and her fiancé Jake Kalick welcomed their first son, Otis, in May of 2023.

“(S)eeing Otis and Levi meet for the first time might have been the greatest experience of my life so far…,” she added, “Otis is already the best big brother and we are already so in love with this sweet boy… Welcome sweet Levi!”

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