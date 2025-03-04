Rod Stewart is a grandpa times four as son welcomes second child

Rod Stewart is now a grandfather four times over.

Rod's son Liam — one of two children he had with his second wife, Rachel Hunter — has just welcomed his second child with wife Nicole. The couple shared the news and photos on Instagram, revealing that the baby, who arrived March 2, is named Elsie Skylar Stewart. She joins big brother Louie, 21 months.

Rod's current wife, Penny Lancaster, commented, "So adorable. can't wait to meet Louie's little sister Elsie." Rod's first wife, Alana Stewart, added, "She's beautiful! Congratulations!" And Rod's daughter Ruby, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, wrote, "Welcome to the Stewart family Little Elsie!"

So far, Rod, 80, hasn't commented.

To recap, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has eight kids with five women. With Alana, he has Kimberly and Sean. With Kelly, he has Ruby. With Rachel, he has Liam and Renee. With Penny, he has Alastair and Aidan. His oldest child, Sarah Streeter, 59, was raised by her adoptive parents.

Rod is also grandad to Delilah, Kimberly's daughter with former partner Benicio Del Toro, and Otis, Ruby's son with her partner, Jake.

