Rod Stewart, Hozier, Benson Boone, Shania Twain among Festival d’Été de Québec headliners

Rod Stewart, Hozier, Benson Boone and Shania Twain are among the more than 200 artists who'll be performing this summer at the Festival d'Été de Québec, now in its 57th year.

The festival, whose name translates simply as Québec Summer Festival, will be held on the historic Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, Canada, from July 3 to July 13. Other artists on the bill include Alessia Cara, Richard Marx, Maren Morris, Def Leppard and Avril Lavigne.

Tickets are on sale now and compared to other festivals, it's relatively cheap: You can get one pass for the entire 11 days for $115. You can also share your pass with friends and family if you don't feel like going on any particular day.

Visit FEQ.ca for the full lineup.

Rod will be playing this festival in between headlining solo shows, co-headlining shows with Cheap Trick, residency shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and co-headlining stadium shows with Billy Joel.

