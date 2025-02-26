Rod Stewart, Hozier, Benson Boone, Shania Twain among Festival d’Été de Québec headliners

Courtesy Bleufeu
By Andrea Dresdale

Rod Stewart, Hozier, Benson Boone and Shania Twain are among the more than 200 artists who'll be performing this summer at the Festival d'Été de Québec, now in its 57th year.

The festival, whose name translates simply as Québec Summer Festival, will be held on the historic Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, Canada, from July 3 to July 13. Other artists on the bill include Alessia CaraRichard Marx, Maren Morris, Def Leppard and Avril Lavigne.

Tickets are on sale now and compared to other festivals, it's relatively cheap: You can get one pass for the entire 11 days for $115. You can also share your pass with friends and family if you don't feel like going on any particular day.

Visit FEQ.ca for the full lineup.

Rod will be playing this festival in between headlining solo shows, co-headlining shows with Cheap Trick, residency shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and co-headlining stadium shows with Billy Joel.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!