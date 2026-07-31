Rod Stewart helps raise $1.7 million for Stevie Van Zandt’s TeachRock non-profit

Rod Stewart headlined a special charity event Thursday night in Southhampton, New York.

The rocker performed for more 200 guests at the home of philanthropists Bob and Lauren Day Roberts, with the night raising more than $1.7 million for E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt’s national education non-profit TeachRock.

The performance included a collaboration between Stewart and Van Zandt on "We're Having a Party" and "Stay With Me."

"When I started TeachRock, I hoped we'd build a community of artists who believe music belongs in every classroom,” Van Zandt says. “To see someone I've admired for so long lend his talent to this mission and to watch people come together to support teachers, students, and the next generation through music is incredibly moving.”

He adds, “Rod didn't just give us an unforgettable performance this evening, he gave our mission a tremendous boost. Every dollar raised helps us put free arts education into more classrooms, and that's something worth celebrating."

“Playing alongside the legend that is Stevie Van Zandt for TeachRock — what a night,” adds Stewart. “Music changed my life, and TeachRock is making sure it can change theirs too.”

The TeachRock curriculum aims to bring arts-integrated education into classrooms across the country.

More than 80,000 educators across all 50 states have used TeachRock to help bring core subjects to life with the help of music and popular culture.

Stewart is set to kick off a new set of North American tour dates on Friday in Wantagh, New York. A complete list of dates can be found atRodStewart.com.

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