Rod Stewart finally plays 200th Las Vegas show -- seven months late

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment
By Andrea Dresdale

In August of 2024, Rod Stewart was supposed to perform the 200th show of his Las Vegas residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but it was canceled after he came down with strep throat. On Wednesday, Rod returned to Vegas and finally got to perform that milestone 200th show -- as he kicked off his new residency at the Colosseum, The Encore Shows.

According to People, Rod's achievement was celebrated onstage with a gold record, presented to him by a Caesars executive.  A tray of his signature Wolfie's Whisky was also brought out, and Rod did a shot right then and there.

Rod's new Encore Shows are scheduled to run through June 8, but it could be extended. The setlist is slightly different from The Hits residency, which ran from 2011 to 2024. In addition to all his biggest songs, Rod also performed his popular 1971 album cut "Mandolin Wind," as well as some different cover songs, like "If You Don't Know Me By Now" by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes.

